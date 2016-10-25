Reality Check: Trump on Obamacare: Confusing

Story highlights "I can say that all of my employees are having a tremendous problem with Obamacare," Trump said

The statement raised several questions, including whether Trump provides health insurance

Washington (CNN) From his statements on Tuesday, it's hard to figure out just how the Affordable Care Act impacts Donald Trump's employees.

Appearing at his resort in Doral, Florida, Trump insisted the act was causing havoc for his workers.

"I can say that all of my employees are having a tremendous problem with Obamacare," he said with scores of workers at the resort clustered behind him. "What they are going through with their health care is horrible because of Obamacare, so we'll repeal and replace it."

The statement raised several questions. Since the law requires any business with 50 or more employees to provide health insurance or pay a fine, why would "all" of Trump's employees be getting their insurance through Obamacare and having problems with it? Does he not provide health insurance?

Well, actually he does, according to the manager of the Doral resort. David Feder, the general manager of Doral, later told reporters that the resort provides health insurance to 99% of the resort's 1,200 employees.

