Trump: I'd 'love' to fight Biden

Tallahassee, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump said Tuesday he'd "love" to fight Vice President Joe Biden, days after Biden said he wished he could fight the Republican nominee.

"I'd love that. I'd love that. Mr. Tough Guy. You know, he's Mr. Tough Guy. You know when he's Mr. Tough Guy? When he's standing behind a microphone by himself," Trump said.

"Some things in life you could really love doing," Trump added.

Trump's response to the vice president came after Biden said last week he wished he could "take him behind the gym" during a stump speech Friday as he slammed Trump's 2005 comments that resurfaced earlier this month in which Trump bragged about being able to grope and kiss women without their consent, which Biden called "the textbook definition of sexual assault."

"The press always ask me, 'Don't I wish I were debating him?' No, I wish we were in high school -- I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish," Biden said.

