What Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton have promised to do to Obamacare

Story highlights In short, Hillary Clinton has promised to "build" on and "fix" Obama's health care law

Donald Trump has promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act but hasn't proposed a replacement

(CNN) News that Affordable Care Act premiums are set to soar in 2017 represented yet another setback for President Barack Obama's signature policy, better known as Obamacare. It is also poised to become a dominant issue in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign.

But in truth, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have already said plenty about Obamacare. Here is a brief look at where each candidate stands on the embattled law.

Clinton

The Democratic nominee has had a consistent message on Obamacare, repeatedly pledging to "build" on some of its reforms and pushing back forcefully against those -- including her opponent -- who wish to repeal the law. At the second presidential debate earlier this month in St. Louis, Clinton vowed to "fix" Obamacare, acknowledging the "premiums have gotten too high."

Clinton said she would address this by requiring enrolleees to pay no more than 8.5% of their income in premiums, compared with the 9.66% currently under Obamacare. Clinton also wants to improve the law's outreach efforts, all part of her broader push to bring healthier individuals into the system.

