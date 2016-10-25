Rep. Dingell: Hillary Clinton can 'tweak' Obamacare

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton is the best person to "tweak" the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Debbie Dingell said Tuesday.
"We need to create something that's going to work more in favor for the people but Hillary Clinton herself has said we need to tweak the law," the Michigan Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "We need to go in and look at making changes but we need to do it together."
Obamacare premiums are expected to increase an average of 22% for the benchmark silver plan in 2017, according to a government report released Monday.
"The premiums are going up for working people and that worries me," Dingell said. "But also 20 more million people have insurance."
Republican lawmakers did not work with Democrats to expand affordable healthcare, Dingell said. And the only way future changes will be made is through collaboration.
"Republicans and Democrats have got to start working together. That's one of the reasons we see what see out there this year," she said. "The American people are tired of the partisan bickering."
Clinton is the best candidate to work across party lines to improve Obamacare, Dingell said.
"I do believe that Hillary Clinton will reach out and work with everybody and it's something that we've got to do," she said.
"I don't believe the Republicans want to repeal it," Dingell added. "Because they don't want to go back to the day of pre-existing conditions and insurance being canceled as soon as you get a diagnosis of cancer or diabetes."
Former Rep. Jack Kingston said Tuesday that Obamacare is the reason Donald Trump -- who has called for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act -- will be victorious in key states like Florida and Georgia.
"Obamacare premiums are absolutely sky-rocketing but everybody's very frustrated with it in general," the Georgia Republican told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "They don't like the idea of a bureaucrat being in between them and their doctor. And that is exactly what Obamacare brought."