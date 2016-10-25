Rep. Dingell: Hillary Clinton can 'tweak' Obamacare

Story highlights "The premiums are going up for working people and that worries me," she said

"I do believe that Hillary Clinton will reach out and work with everybody," Dingell said

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton is the best person to "tweak" the Affordable Care Act, Rep. Debbie Dingell said Tuesday.

"We need to create something that's going to work more in favor for the people but Hillary Clinton herself has said we need to tweak the law," the Michigan Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo. "We need to go in and look at making changes but we need to do it together."

Obamacare premiums are expected to increase an average of 22% for the benchmark silver plan in 2017, according to a government report released Monday

"The premiums are going up for working people and that worries me," Dingell said. "But also 20 more million people have insurance."

Republican lawmakers did not work with Democrats to expand affordable healthcare, Dingell said. And the only way future changes will be made is through collaboration.

