Colin Powell says he's voting for Clinton

(CNN) Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell said Tuesday he'll vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, a high-profile snub of his party's standard-bearer, Donald Trump.

Powell, who also served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, backed President Barack Obama in both the 2008 and 2012 campaigns. He announced his plan to a Long Island group during a luncheon.

The announcement was confirmed by Powell's chief of staff, Peggy Cifrino.

Aides informed Clinton of Powell's support after her early-voting rally Tuesday afternoon in Florida. She is grateful for his support, one aide said.

The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has had tough words for both major party candidates.

