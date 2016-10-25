Story highlights US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said Mosul fight will not delay Raqqa offensive

Carter and the French Defense Minister cited progress in the Mosul campaign

Washington (CNN) Even as Iraqi troops are locked in a fierce battle with ISIS for control of Mosul, US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said Tuesday that efforts to capture the terror group's Syrian stronghold, the city of Raqqa, will not be put on hold.

"There is no delay," Carter said when asked if the Mosul fight might slow the offensive on Raqqa.

Carter, speaking in Paris alongside his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, added that the effort to seize Raqqa from ISIS "is proceeding on plan even as Mosul is proceeding on plan."

"There will be overlap, and that is part of our plan," Carter said, adding, "We have already begun laying groundwork to commence the isolation of Raqqa."

Most analysts believe that Raqqa will present a different set of challenges from the Mosul campaign because of the absence of local troops able to carry out the assault.

