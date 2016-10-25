8 times ball was life during the 2016 campaign

Story highlights NBA's regular season kicks off on Tuesday

Two weeks before the general election, it's time to look back on ball being life

Washington (CNN) The NBA's regular season kicks off Tuesday, two weeks before Americans will head to the polls to choose the next president. The first game of the season is between the New York Knicks, the hometown team of both major party presidential nominees, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose hometown arena hosted the Republican National Convention in July.

To mark these momentous occasions, it's a good time to look back on the many times candidates from the primaries to the general election lived by the "🏀 is life" mantra.

For those who don't know, "🏀 is life" -- read "ball is life" -- is not only a way of life, but also an Internet meme essentially proclaiming an obsession with basketball, a sport played mostly by tall people and Looney Tunes characters.

When Texas Sen. Ted Cruz didn't endorse Donald Trump, but did endorse King James, aka LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to the king.

