8 times ball was life during the 2016 campaign

Story highlights
- NBA's regular season kicks off on Tuesday
- Two weeks before the general election, it's time to look back on ball being life
Washington (CNN)The NBA's regular season kicks off Tuesday, two weeks before Americans will head to the polls to choose the next president. The first game of the season is between the New York Knicks, the hometown team of both major party presidential nominees, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose hometown arena hosted the Republican National Convention in July.
To mark these momentous occasions, it's a good time to look back on the many times candidates from the primaries to the general election lived by the "🏀 is life" mantra.
For those who don't know, "🏀 is life" -- read "ball is life" -- is not only a way of life, but also an Internet meme essentially proclaiming an obsession with basketball, a sport played mostly by tall people and Looney Tunes characters.
When Texas Sen. Ted Cruz didn't endorse Donald Trump, but did endorse King James, aka LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
When Hillary Clinton also paid tribute to the king.
When President Barack Obama started practicing for retirement.
When Cruz called it a "basketball ring." Even a basic knowledge of the game or casual viewing of the movie "Space Jam" would clue you into the fact that it's called a hoop.
When Ohio Gov. John Kasich really wanted us to know he's from the Midwest.
When Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders played 🏀 and coincidentally(?) won the New Hampshire primary.
When he touted his history as a baller at a town hall event.
And, as a bonus, Kasich living his own mantra: (snow)ball is life.