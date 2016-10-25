Story highlights Tamara Draut: The notion of working class as male is obsolete. Women have poured into this group

Tamara Draut is vice president of policy and research at Demos Action, the political arm of the progressive think tank Demos. Draut is the author of the book, "Sleeping Giant: How America's New Working Class Will Transform America." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The working class has been getting a lot of attention about how it'll vote this election cycle. While it seems to be conventional wisdom that the working class supports Donald Trump, a deeper look reveals that this group is not as one-dimensional as many assume.

Decades ago, the working class was largely white and male — those blue-collar workers who heaved and hoisted America to unprecedented prosperity.

Today's working class isn't shuttered away in factories . It is comprised in large part of women who earn their living in caring for and serving America -- clocking into jobs in the retail, fast food, home health care, housekeeping and child care industries, to name a few. These working class women usually do not have four-year college degrees and they are paid by the hour, rather than drawing an annual salary.

With just a few weeks left in this election cycle, the presidential candidates still have work to do to earn the trust and support of this critical voting bloc -- something that can only be achieved by understanding what working-class women care about and finally engaging in a substantive conversation on the issues that affect their lives.