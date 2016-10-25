Donald Trumpkin returns -- with a pumpkin posse

Story highlights
- Donald Trumpkin returns with two friends: Clintkin and Putkin
- Creator Jeaneatte Paras has been making painted, newsworthy pumpkins for over 25 years
(CNN)This year, Donald the Trumpkin won't be so lonely anymore. He's got Hillary Clintkin and Vladimir Putkin to keep him company.
Jeanette Paras's front porch in Dublin, Ohio, drew large crowds and media coverage after she painted a 374-pound pumpkin to look like the GOP presidential candidate last year. She named him Donald "Trumpkin."
Paras has been painting larger-than-life pumpkins since 1988. Kim Jong Un, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and Kanye West are characters in her pumpkin patch from years past.
Wanting to be impartial, Paras took an all-or-nothing approach to the characters she selected for this year's pumpkins.
"It's a non-partisan Paras Pumpkins porch. I couldn't do just one," Paras told CNN. "I just could not overlook the presidential campaign. There is nothing that's hotter in the news."
Russia's influence on this election cycle stood out to Paras. That's why she added Russian President Vladimir Putin, or Putkin, to the mix.
She chose similar sizes for Clinton, 145 pounds, and Trump, 133 pounds. Putkin is a whopping 341 pounds.
"I didn't want there to be a size difference between the two presidential candidates."
The Dublin, Ohio, resident won't say if she has a favorite but she did share which pumpkin was ... um... the most challenging.
"I had a rotting problem with one of the characters, but I'm not going to say who it is. I did have to perform brain surgery, remove the stem and apply bleach," she said.