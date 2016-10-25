Donald Trumpkin returns -- with a pumpkin posse

Story highlights Donald Trumpkin returns with two friends: Clintkin and Putkin

Creator Jeaneatte Paras has been making painted, newsworthy pumpkins for over 25 years

(CNN) This year, Donald the Trumpkin won't be so lonely anymore. He's got Hillary Clintkin and Vladimir Putkin to keep him company.

Paras has been painting larger-than-life pumpkins since 1988. Kim Jong Un, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and Kanye West are characters in her pumpkin patch from years past.

Wanting to be impartial, Paras took an all-or-nothing approach to the characters she selected for this year's pumpkins.

"It's a non-partisan Paras Pumpkins porch. I couldn't do just one," Paras told CNN. "I just could not overlook the presidential campaign. There is nothing that's hotter in the news."