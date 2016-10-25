Breaking News

Donald Trumpkin returns -- with a pumpkin posse

By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Updated 1:08 PM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

Pumpkin painter Jeanette Paras sits with Vladimir Putkin, Donald Trumpkin and Hillary Clintkin.
Story highlights

  • Donald Trumpkin returns with two friends: Clintkin and Putkin
  • Creator Jeaneatte Paras has been making painted, newsworthy pumpkins for over 25 years

(CNN)This year, Donald the Trumpkin won't be so lonely anymore. He's got Hillary Clintkin and Vladimir Putkin to keep him company.

Jeanette Paras's front porch in Dublin, Ohio, drew large crowds and media coverage after she painted a 374-pound pumpkin to look like the GOP presidential candidate last year. She named him Donald "Trumpkin."
    Paras has been painting larger-than-life pumpkins since 1988. Kim Jong Un, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey and Kanye West are characters in her pumpkin patch from years past.
    Wanting to be impartial, Paras took an all-or-nothing approach to the characters she selected for this year's pumpkins.
    "It's a non-partisan Paras Pumpkins porch. I couldn't do just one," Paras told CNN. "I just could not overlook the presidential campaign. There is nothing that's hotter in the news."
    Russia's influence on this election cycle stood out to Paras. That's why she added Russian President Vladimir Putin, or Putkin, to the mix.
    She chose similar sizes for Clinton, 145 pounds, and Trump, 133 pounds. Putkin is a whopping 341 pounds.
    "I didn't want there to be a size difference between the two presidential candidates."
    The Dublin, Ohio, resident won't say if she has a favorite but she did share which pumpkin was ... um... the most challenging.
    "I had a rotting problem with one of the characters, but I'm not going to say who it is. I did have to perform brain surgery, remove the stem and apply bleach," she said.
    Donald &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/27/living/painted-celebrity-pumpkins-trump-irpt/&quot;&gt;Trumpkin&lt;/a&gt;, a 374-pound pumpkin, became the Trumpkin Elf this December. He is modeled after Buddy in the Will Ferrell movie &quot;Elf.&quot;
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    Meet &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1278947&quot;&gt;Donald Trumpkin&lt;/a&gt;, a giant pumpkin that looks a bit like GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. The creator, Jeanette Paras, has been taking celebrities and noteworthy people and making them into &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/Paras-Pumpkins-153925814649200/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;caricatures on pumpkins&lt;/a&gt; for more than 25 years.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    In 2014, Paras turned a &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1184158&quot;&gt;384-pound pumpkin&lt;/a&gt; into a likeness of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    When Miley Cyrus &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/26/showbiz/music/miley-cyrus-mtv-vmas-gaga/&quot;&gt;twerked on stage&lt;/a&gt; at the 2013 VMAs and made the news repeatedly for her appearances, she became fodder for a Paras pumpkin. &quot;Duck Dynasty&quot; star Phil Robertson appears beside Cyrus, as his 2013 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/18/showbiz/duck-dynasty-suspension/&quot;&gt;anti-gay comments&lt;/a&gt; led him to be suspended from the show.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    Prince Harry &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/22/showbiz/prince-harry-photos/&quot;&gt;made headlines&lt;/a&gt; after naked photos of his highness surfaced from his August 2012 trip to Las Vegas. Naughty Prince Harry turned into a pumpkin that year.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    Paras sometimes creates pumpkin paintings for events, like this 746-pound rendition of The Hulk at former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland&#39;s residence to promote green energy in 2010.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    Jon Stewart, Oprah and Betty White weigh in at 170, 198 and 150 pounds, respectively, on Paras&#39; front porch in 2010.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    Remember when rapper &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/TV/09/14/mtv.music.video.awards/&quot;&gt;Kanye West snatched the microphone&lt;/a&gt; from Taylor Swift during her speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards? We do too.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    Kanye West appeared on &quot;The Leno Show&quot; the next day, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/SHOWBIZ/Music/09/15/kanye.west.leno/index.html?eref&quot;&gt;apologizing for the VMAs stunt&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;It was rude, period&#39;,&quot; he told Jay Leno, pictured here.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
    Carol from &quot;Where the Wild Things Are,&quot; weighs in at 1197 pounds in 2009, next to Paras.
    Photos: When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
