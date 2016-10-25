Story highlights Newborns welcomed to the word in sports-crazed Cleveland style

They wear baseball-themed onesies

(CNN) There's no better time to be born in Cleveland, where the Indians are seeking their first World Series title since 1948.

Just ask the families of the little sluggers born this week in Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Hospital.

The world-famous hospital is getting into the spirit by bundling newborns in Cleveland Indians onesies and hats for the duration of the championship.

The hospital shared its first batch of images of "World Series" babies on Tuesday, night of Game 1, prompting collective "awwwwws" from the internet.

The Cleveland Clinic followed up the social media announcement with a news release that stole all the puns.

