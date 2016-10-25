Story highlights Two photographers began taking portraits of dancers to create art for their daughters

The photos capture the art and athleticism of some of today's best dancers

(CNN) Deborah Ory discovered dance photography when she could no longer be a dancer herself.

While she was a dance major at the University of Michigan, Ory suffered a career-ending stress fracture in one leg. Feeling depressed and lost, she came home to find her father's new camera on the kitchen table, still in the box. She borrowed it, wondering whether the creative lens of photography might help her find a new passion.

Soon, Ory was taking photography classes and capturing on film the dance rehearsals she couldn't participate in. It was an immediate fit, marrying her knowledge of dance with an eye for movement.

"I'm not sure I would've found my way to photography if I didn't have the injury," Ory said. "It just seemed like such a natural thing. I felt like documenting it was how I could express myself and I was so upset about being injured."

Though photography became the guiding force for her career as an editor for magazines like Mirabella and House & Garden, Ory didn't photograph dancers after college.

Read More