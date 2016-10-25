Women now drink nearly as much alcohol as men, study finds

Story highlights Women are drinking nearly as much alcohol as men, a new study finds

(CNN) Women are now drinking nearly as much alcohol as men, according to a new study.

The report, published in the medical journal BMJ Open , analyzed 4 million people born between 1891 and 2001 and found that, historically, men were more likely to drink alcohol, and in amounts that would damage their health.

Now, women are catching up, especially in more recent generations.

Early in the 20th century, men were more than twice as likely to drink than women and more than three times as likely to develop alcohol-related problems. But today, the two genders are about equal: Men born since the 1980s are only 1.1 times more likely to drink than than their female counterparts and 1.3 times more likely to consume alcohol in a way that is considered problematic.

The results came from the analysis of 68 international studies published between 1980 and 2014. The researchers grouped people by birth date to look at levels of alcohol consumption. Researchers looked at any use, including quantities and frequency, problematic uses such as binge drinking or heavy drinking, and the prevalence of associated problems.

