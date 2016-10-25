Story highlights Vatican rules against ashes being scattered in nature or kept in urns

Remains should be kept in "sacred place," church says

Rome (CNN) The Vatican announced Tuesday that Catholics may be cremated but may not have their ashes scattered at sea or kept in urns at home.

According to new guidelines from the Vatican's doctrinal office, cremated remains should be kept in a "sacred place" such as a church cemetery. Ashes should not be divided up between family members, "nor may they be preserved in mementos, pieces of jewelry or other objects."

While the church has allowed cremations for decades, the guidelines make clear that the Vatican is concerned that the practice often involves "erroneous ideas about death." Those ideas run the gauntlet from deeply nihilistic to New Age-y, the Vatican says, from the belief that death is the definitive end of life to the notion that our bodies fuse with Mother Nature or enter another cycle of rebirth.

As cremations have become more popular -- nearly half of Americans said they were at least "somewhat likely" to choose cremation upon their death -- the Vatican, like other religious institutions, has struggled to keep pace with the trend.

In 1963, the Vatican said burial of deceased bodies should be the norm, but cremation is not "opposed per se to the Christian religion." Catholic funeral rites should not be denied to those who had asked to be cremated, the church said.

