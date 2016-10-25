Story highlights After evacuation began on Monday, French authorities will now start demolition

Some migrants refuse to go, saying their families are in England

(CNN) As dawn breaks over Calais' "Jungle" migrant camp on Tuesday, many of its residents will wake up in the camp for the final time; today authorities will begin dismantling the shacks, tents and shelters that more than 10,000 people called home.

At 8am, (2aET), authorities in the port town in northern France say "cleaners" will move in to start clearing the site, a thorn in the side of the French government for years, and a gritty and unwelcome symbol of Europe's migrant crisis.

Over the next weeks, contractors are expected to tear down the temporary homes of thousands of people who moved here after lengthy and often treacherous journeys to Europe from Afghanistan, Somalia and Sudan.

The French government aims to empty the camp of people within a week or so, and to clear the entire site by the end of December.

Migrants and refugees came to the Jungle hoping it would be a brief stop on their way to Britain but, faced with tightened security at Calais' ferry port and channel tunnel terminals, they found getting into the country far harder than they expected.

