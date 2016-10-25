The saga of the Calais 'Jungle'
Police try to maintain order as migrants waiting to be processed wait in crowded lines during the Calais migrant camp evacuation on Monday, October 24. Over the course of three-days, French authorities have given thousands of people living in the migrant camp two options: seek asylum in France or return to their country of origin before the camp is demolished. "The Jungle" is notorious for being a major transit point for migrants and refugees trying to reach Britain.
Migrants leave their makeshift homes in the migrant camp known as "The Jungle" in Calais, France on Monday, October 24. People living in the camp have been told that the camp will be demolished in three days and that they can either apply for asylum in France or return to their home countries.
Migrants register with French authorities before boarding buses that will transport them to shelters across France on October 24.
Migrants board buses that will transport them to shelters around France on October 24. Those applying for asylum will offered temporary accommodation in a shelter while their claim is processed.
Residents of the camp hug before departing the "Jungle" on October 24.
Men, women, and children leave the camp during the first day of the planned eviction on October 24.
Riot police stand off with some of the camp's residents on the evening before the camp eviction is set to take place on October 24. More than 1,000 riot police officers were deployed to the camp Sunday ahead of the closure.
French police fire tear gas after refugees reportedly threw rocks at police vans near the camp on October 22.
A man walks past a shop spray-painted with the words "Please do not destroy the Jungle" at the migrant camp in Calais on October 12. French authorities are preparing to raze the Calais "Jungle" camp and move thousands of migrants to shelters nationwide.
A view of "The Jungle" migrant camp in Calais on October 12.
Refugees in Calais claimed their rights to pass to Great Britain but were pushed back in the camp by tear gas and flash grenades fired by riot police in Calais, France, on October 1.
Migrants walk past security fencing at "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 6.
French business owners and locals blockade the main road into the Port of Calais as they wait for the arrival of a convoy of trucks protesting "The Jungle" migrant camp on September 5.
This aerial view taken August 16 shows the tents and shipping containers housing migrants in "The Jungle" camp, where more than 9,000 migrants live, according to several NGOs.
A French riot policeman stands near graffiti during the dismantling of the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp March 10. The graffiti reads "London calling," a reference to how the camp has become notorious for migrants and refugees trying to enter the UK illegally.
A man sews the lips of an Iranian migrant protesting the dismantling of the southern half of "The Jungle" migrant camp on March 3. Journalists said at least nine Iranians stitched their mouths shut and went on a hunger strike in protest.
Migrants stand next to a fire burning shacks in the southern part of "The Jungle" migrant camp March 1, as half of the camp is being dismantled.
A migrant makes a phone call near "The Jungle" on March 1. In the northern French port city of Calais, tensions were high as officials for a second day razed part of the camp, which has become a magnet for people hoping to reach Britain.
A woman fights with a police officer as she is removed from the top of a hut as police clear "The Jungle" migrant camp on March 1. Police and demolition teams are continuing to dismantle makeshift shelters and relocating many people to purpose-built accommodation nearby.
Migrants demonstrate on February 29 during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" camp.
Riot policemen spray water on migrants and refugees to disperse them during the dismantling of half of "The Jungle" on February 29. Two bulldozers and around 20 workers began destroying makeshift shacks, with 30 police cars and two anti-riot vans stationed nearby.
A migrant flies a kite on February 19.
Migrants walk past housing containers in "The Jungle" camp on February 16.
Two young boys walk in the mud inside "The Jungle" on December 19, 2015.
A man is seen among tents in "The Jungle" on October 7. Despite several efforts to close the site, migrants and refugees continue to arrive in Calais.
French police oversee the removal of tents on September 21.
Afghan and Pakistani migrants eat lunch in the migrant camp on August 14. Some 3,000 migrants and refugees were living in the tent village at this time.
Migrants walk along the railway track leading to the Eurotunnel in Calais on August 10. Migrants attempt to enter the UK illegally by stowing away on trucks, ferries, cars or trains.
A migrant hides on the train tracks in the direction of the Eurotunnel terminal on August 11. Police on August 10 arrested five people suspected of trafficking migrants between France and Britain.
The home of Sami, a refugee living in the "The Jungle," is pictured on August 9. Sami, who has lived in the camp for two months, said: "We made this house from blankets and wood and then covered it in plastic to keep the rain out. It rains often in France. I think it will rain often when I am in England, too."
Several migrants successfully cross the Eurotunnel terminal on July 28, and walk on the side of the railroad as they try to reach a shuttle to the UK.
Displaced from "The Jungle" camp, Afghan migrants congregate in Calais harbor on September 23, 2009.
A digger lifts a migrant's makeshift tent during one of the destruction operations at the migrant camp on September 22. French police removed around 300 migrants who were taken to centers in Calais where they could apply for voluntary assisted repatriation or asylum.
An aerial view taken on September 21, shows the area known as "The Jungle" in Calais, where hundreds of migrants gather to try to gain passage to Britain.
Migrants from Afghanistan look at a ferry boat on the border of the Channel on September 19, in Calais, northern France. This was the same year former French immigration minister, Eric Besson, announced the Government would close the camp. However, in 2016, thousands still occupy "The Jungle."
Migrants jump onto the back of a UK-bound truck on March 1, 2006.