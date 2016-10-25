London (CNN) A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London was diverted to Vancouver Tuesday morning after members of the cabin crew became ill, the airline said.

All passengers on BA Flight 286 disembarked from the aircraft safely, but 25 crew members were treated in various hospitals in Vancouver "as a precaution," the airline said.

A spokesman for Vancouver Coastal Health, Gavin Wilson, told CNN that all patients have since been discharged.

When asked about media reports that crew members were treated for smoke inhalation, British Airways' London office told CNN that a number of people -- including two passengers -- had been treated after becoming unwell.

The airline said the cause had not been determined yet and investigations were ongoing.