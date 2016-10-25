London (CNN) A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London was diverted to Vancouver in Canada on Tuesday morning after members of the cabin crew became unwell, the airline said.

All passengers on flight BA 286 disembarked from the aircraft safely.

When asked about media reports that 25 crew and passengers were treated for smoke inhalation, British Airways' London office told CNN that a number of people had been treated after becoming unwell, including two passengers.

The airline said the cause had not been determined yet and investigations were ongoing.

Kent Matthiesen, who says on Twitter that he works for an air systems service company in Vancouver, posted pictures of emergency vehicles around the plane with red lights shining in the darkness.