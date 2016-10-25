Rihanna and other celebs make plea for missing dancer

Story highlights Shirlene Quigley has been missing since the weekend

She was last seen at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan

(CNN) A backup dancer for stars such as Rihanna, Beyonce and Missy Elliott has gone missing, prompting a social media campaign to locate her.

Shirlene Quigley was last seen on Saturday by her landlord as she left her New Jersey home, according to the North Bergen police, which posted about the case on Facebook.

Police reported her landlord said the 32-year-old dancer was wearing a pink top, blue jeans and high heels. Quigley was later spotted the next day at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan wearing the same clothing, according to authorities

Police said they have recovered both her vehicle and her cell phone.

The dancer's father, Brad Quigley, who lives in California, told CNN it was unusual for his daughter not to be in contact with him.