Rihanna and other celebs make plea for missing dancer

Story highlights
- Shirlene Quigley has been missing since the weekend
- She was last seen at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan
(CNN)A backup dancer for stars such as Rihanna, Beyonce and Missy Elliott has gone missing, prompting a social media campaign to locate her.
Shirlene Quigley was last seen on Saturday by her landlord as she left her New Jersey home, according to the North Bergen police, which posted about the case on Facebook.
Police reported her landlord said the 32-year-old dancer was wearing a pink top, blue jeans and high heels. Quigley was later spotted the next day at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan wearing the same clothing, according to authorities
Police said they have recovered both her vehicle and her cell phone.
The dancer's father, Brad Quigley, who lives in California, told CNN it was unusual for his daughter not to be in contact with him.
"We talked every day so it was absolutely strange that I did not hear from her," he said. "She is a very over the top happy person."
According to her website, Shirlene Quigley broke into professional dancing at age 18 when she danced in Beyonce's "Crazy in Love" music video.
Since then she has appeared in music videos for other high-profile artists including Chris Brown and Mary J. Blige as well as danced on tour and during awards show performances.
On Monday, Rihanna posted a video of Quigley asking for the public's help in locating her.
"This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING," the singer wrote. "My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her!"
Others including Elliott also turned to social media to solicit prayers and help.
North Bergen police are asking anyone with information about Quigley to contact the Detective Bureau at 201-392-2092.