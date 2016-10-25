Breaking News

Prince's Paisley Park to be turned into a permanent museum

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 5:05 AM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police stand guard at Paisley Park, the home and studio of Prince, on April 22, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota.
Police stand guard at Paisley Park, the home and studio of Prince, on April 22, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Story highlights

  • Home of rock legend due to be opened as a permanent museum
  • Property had previously hosted a handful of tours

(CNN)Prince's former home is set to become a shrine for his legions of fans.

In a unanimous vote Monday evening, the Chanhassen City Council voted to re-zone Paisley Park as a permanent museum.
    The 64,000-foot property, in Chanhassen City on the outskirts of Minneapolis, Minnesota, housed the multiple-Grammy award winner's home and recording studio.
    Prince&#39;s half-brother: &#39;He&#39;s just a genius&#39;
    Prince estate family feud Sara Sidner_00003427

      JUST WATCHED

      Prince's half-brother: 'He's just a genius'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Prince's half-brother: 'He's just a genius' 01:25
    Tours are due to start on Friday, and tickets through December 2016 are now on sale.
    "Fans will have the unprecedented opportunity to experience first-hand what it was like for Prince to create, produce and perform inside this private sanctuary and remarkable production complex," the property's official website says.
    Read More
    The world remembers Prince
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    After kissing his fingers, a fan touches Prince&#39;s star on the wall of First Avenue and 7th St. Entry in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 21. The legendary musician died at his home in Minnesota at the age of 57.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    After kissing his fingers, a fan touches Prince's star on the wall of First Avenue and 7th St. Entry in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 21. The legendary musician died at his home in Minnesota at the age of 57.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    A rainbow appears over Paisley Park near a memorial for Prince in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on Thursday, April 21.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    A rainbow appears over Paisley Park near a memorial for Prince in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on Thursday, April 21.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    People dance in the street to the music of Prince at Leimert Park in Los Angeles on April 21.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    People dance in the street to the music of Prince at Leimert Park in Los Angeles on April 21.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    People gather outside the Apollo Theater in New York to mourn and celebrate the life of Prince on April 21.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    People gather outside the Apollo Theater in New York to mourn and celebrate the life of Prince on April 21.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    A tribute is displayed on the scoreboard at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 21.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    A tribute is displayed on the scoreboard at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 21.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    In Minnesota, the Lowry Avenue Bridge is lit up in purple to honor Prince.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    In Minnesota, the Lowry Avenue Bridge is lit up in purple to honor Prince.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Los Angeles City Hall is bathed in purple light in memory of Prince on April 21.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    Los Angeles City Hall is bathed in purple light in memory of Prince on April 21.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    KMOJ DJs Walter &quot;Q Bear&quot; Banks, left, and Shed G embrace as they talk about the death of Prince on April 21.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    KMOJ DJs Walter "Q Bear" Banks, left, and Shed G embrace as they talk about the death of Prince on April 21.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Purple lights illuminate the ceiling and crowd at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas as fans wait for a concert by Chvrches and Wolf Alice on April 21.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    Purple lights illuminate the ceiling and crowd at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas as fans wait for a concert by Chvrches and Wolf Alice on April 21.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is lit up in the color purple to honor the pop legend.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is lit up in the color purple to honor the pop legend.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    The Melbourne Arts center spire lights up in purple on April 22.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    The Melbourne Arts center spire lights up in purple on April 22.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Prince&#39;s symbol is broadcast on the Texas Rangers video screen over the right field roof during a game between the Rangers and Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    Prince's symbol is broadcast on the Texas Rangers video screen over the right field roof during a game between the Rangers and Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    San Francisco&#39;s City Hall is seen bathed in purple light.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    San Francisco's City Hall is seen bathed in purple light.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Sign O&#39; the Times: The O2 concert venue in London put tributes to Prince on its screens.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    Sign O' the Times: The O2 concert venue in London put tributes to Prince on its screens.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Delta Air Lines Flight 1668 from Los Angeles to Minneapolis shaded its cabin Thursday in the color purple in honor of Prince.
    Photos: The world remembers Prince
    Delta Air Lines Flight 1668 from Los Angeles to Minneapolis shaded its cabin Thursday in the color purple in honor of Prince.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    02 prince memorials 042201 prince memorials 042203 prince memorials 0422RESTRICTED 10 prince memorials 042206 prince memorials 0422prince minnesota purple bridge 204 prince memorials 042205 prince memorials 042207 prince memorials 0422Superdome Prince purple08 prince memorials 042209 prince memorials 0422San Francisco city hall Prince purpleO2 Prince tributeDelta Flight purple lighting prince
    Prince's last days: What we know

    Limited tours offered previously

    WNBA player recalls Prince&#39;s invite to Paisley Park
    O2 tribute to Prince

      JUST WATCHED

      WNBA player recalls Prince's invite to Paisley Park

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    WNBA player recalls Prince's invite to Paisley Park 03:25
    Since his death it had been open to the public for limited tours for just three days as part of a temporary agreement with the city.
    During those rare events, Paisley Park guests were escorted through a lobby and into an atrium filled with Prince memorabilia and painted murals. At the center of the room was an urn -- purple and shaped like a crypt -- containing the artist's ashes.
    Guests also toured through his private office -- which still contains family photos and open briefcases left untouched since his death -- as well as recording and editing studios, and a massive sound stage on the property where Prince shot music videos and held private concerts and parties.
    "It was reverent," visitor Diane Fluin told CNN earlier in October following one of the tours. "Everyone was very quiet and there was a lot of tears and hugging."
    Prince fans get gifts outside private memorial
    prince paisely park memorial purple boxes young_00003314

      JUST WATCHED

      Prince fans get gifts outside private memorial

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Prince fans get gifts outside private memorial 02:23
    Another Paisley Park visitor, Erin Goedtel, described the tour as a celebration of Prince.
    "As soon as I got in, I felt really honored to be in a space that he had created to bring people into his world and his thoughts and his vision," she said.

    Local concerns

    The vote on the rezoning request was delayed as local residents voiced concerns about how the property would bring in traffic, according to city planning commission minutes.
    In April, Prince, whose real name is Prince Rogers Nelson, died from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, according to a report released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. He died at the property, aged 57.
    Prince, who pioneered the "Minneapolis sound," remained a lifelong Minnesotan.
    Did Prince suffer from 'VIP syndrome?'