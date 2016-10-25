Prince's Paisley Park to be turned into a permanent museum

Story highlights Home of rock legend due to be opened as a permanent museum

Property had previously hosted a handful of tours

(CNN) Prince's former home is set to become a shrine for his legions of fans.

In a unanimous vote Monday evening, the Chanhassen City Council voted to re-zone Paisley Park as a permanent museum.

The 64,000-foot property, in Chanhassen City on the outskirts of Minneapolis, Minnesota, housed the multiple-Grammy award winner's home and recording studio.

Tours are due to start on Friday, and tickets through December 2016 are now on sale.

"Fans will have the unprecedented opportunity to experience first-hand what it was like for Prince to create, produce and perform inside this private sanctuary and remarkable production complex," the property's official website says

Read More