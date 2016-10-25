Story highlights Mille Bobby Brown on her rise to fame

(CNN) Not much is known about Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven on the Netflix hit "Stranger Things." But Brown got candid about her own life in the November issue of "Interview Magazine."

Brown, 12, said she had her first kiss on the set of "Stranger Things" with co-star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on sci-fi series.

"At the end of the day, it's only acting, and it's something you have to do, and I would do anything for the show," Brown said. "I cut my hair. I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, "Wow. It makes sense for the storyline."

Brown called being a popular Halloween costume this year "rewarding."

