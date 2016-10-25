Story highlights New PSA features male actors from the NBC series

(CNN) Their characters have tackled sexual assault weekly on TV for years. Now, the actors are doing the same in real life.

Some actors from the long-running NBC drama "Law & Order: SVU" participated in a public service announcement video aimed at bringing attention to the problem of sexual violence.

Chris Meloni, Dann Florek, Ice T and Danny Pino join Andre Braugher, Daniel Dae Kim, Tate Donovan, Raul Esparza, Peter Hermann, David Marciano, Anthony Edwards and Blair Underwood in the "Enough" PSA.

In the video the male actors offer up lines like "Boys will be boys," "He didn't mean it," "But he's such a nice guy" and "This is a women's issue" before the words "Enough. Together we can change this culture. Pledge #ChangeTheCulture."

The video, which has several different versions, was made in partnership with the Joyful Heart Foundation, which was launched by "SVU" star Mariska Hargitay in 2004.