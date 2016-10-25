Lady Gaga and James Corden yell at traffic on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Story highlights Lady Gaga hops in James Corden's passenger seat for the latest installment of 'Carpool Karaoke'

Gaga and Corden belt out "Bad Romance" and poke fun at her upcoming Super Bowl halftime gig

(CNN) James Corden is clearly one of Lady Gaga's Little Monsters.

Gaga hops in Corden's passenger seat for the latest installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," set to air Tuesday night, and the two rock out to several of Gaga's hits including "Bad Romance."

Gaga proves her pipes aren't just for the stage. Dressed in a gold glittery ensemble, Gaga tries to help clear traffic for Corden by rolling down her window down and yelling at traffic to "move!" This launches them into a duet of Ludacris' 2002 hit, "Move B**ch."

Gaga, who is set to perform at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show , also hilariously reenacts the moment she learned she was chosen for the coveted gig.

