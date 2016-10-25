Did Justin Timberlake break a law while voting?

Story highlights Pop star flew home to Memphis for early voting

He took a selfie of himself, but ballot selfies are prohibited in Tennessee

(CNN) Kudos to Justin Timberlake for rocking the vote early.

While the pop star lives in California, he flew home to Tennessee to take advantage of early voting in his hometown of Memphis.

Timberlake, who also owns property in Nashville, wasn't wearing a "Suit & Tie," but he still looked pretty adorable in the selfie he posted on Instagram of him about to cast his ballot Monday.

"Hey! You! Yeah, YOU! I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote !!! No excuses, my good people!," the singer/actor wrote in his post. "There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice!"

Of course, fans freaked out a bit as it's not every day a superstar pops up at your local polling place.

my mom calls me freaaaaaking out Justin timberlake is in front of her in line for voting rn LMAO why didn't I go w her when she asked 😩 — Rachel Ramsbottom (@rachelrams) October 24, 2016