(CNN) Stars Hollow, you haven't changed a bit. The same, however, can't be said for every "Gilmore Girls" character who used to call the charming little town home.

In Netflix revivial's official trailer, released on Tuesday, viewers are given glimpses into the current lives of Rory (Alexis Bledel), Lorelai (Lauren Graham), and more, and it's a lot to process.

So what's new in the lives of our favorite, perpetually snacking mother-daughter duo?

First, Rory is living the life of a "vagabond," as Emily (Kelly Bishop) calls it. She has no roots, no credit and, she moans to Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), no underwear.

