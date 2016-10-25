Amy Schumer had Beyoncé's approval to parody 'Formation'

Story highlights Amy Schumer received backlash for 'Formation' parody

Schumer took to Instagram to address the controversy

(CNN) Amy Schumer is taking Twitter heat for her parody of "Formation," but sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN the comedian had Beyoncé's blessing to use the song.

Schumer's video features the star with Goldie Hawn, Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack lip-syncing and dancing to "Formation," shot while they were on location filming a movie together. The video was first released Friday on Tidal, the music-streaming platform owned by Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z.

Schumer also posted the video to her YouTube channel.

Some on social media accused Schumer of cultural appropriation and insensitivity to the racial politics of the song. The hashtag #AmySchumerGottaGoParty started trending on Twitter over the weekend.

#FormationParody is a garbage piece of "comedy" done by a garbage comedienne, "sometimes feminist" Amy Schumer #AmySchumerGottaGoParty — Random Brown Girl (@moonr0cks) October 24, 2016

On Monday, Schumer appeared to respond to those who felt the video was inappropriate with a lyric from "Formation."

Read More