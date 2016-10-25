"If you scream...": Hong Kong court hears chilling Jutting torture video

Story highlights Jutting is on trial for the murder of two Indonesian women in Hong Kong

The former British banker filmed his brutal torture of one woman on his phone

(CNN) "If you say yes, I'll hit you once."

"If you say no, I'll hit you twice," former British banker Rurik Jutting is heard telling an Indonesian woman in horrifying videos played to a Hong Kong jury on Tuesday.

Jutting, 31, is being tried for the murder of two Indonesian women, 23-year-old Sumarti Ningsih and 26-year-old Seneng Mujiasih, in Hong Kong in 2014.

On the tapes, Jutting can be heard threatening Ningsih, telling her not to cry and describing inflicting sexual and physical violence on her.

In total, 43 videos found on Jutting's iPhone were played one after the other in court for three hours on Tuesday. Some were only played as audio because of the graphic content, while others were shown to the jury and public in their entirety.

