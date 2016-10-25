Breaking News

Cabin fever: The most incredible places to escape the rat race

Updated 9:15 PM ET, Tue October 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

More than half the world now lives in a city -- but plenty of us are trying to escape to the country. Whether it&#39;s for a weekend retreat or a summer among the pines, the world of design is ready to cater to the most discerning tastes.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: The Bands, Nordland, Norway, by Scarcity and Creativity Studio &amp;amp; Oslo School of Architecture and Design -- &lt;/strong&gt;This cabin is made from Siberian larch wood, and features a sundeck, a sauna, and a space specifically designed for cleaning fish.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
More than half the world now lives in a city -- but plenty of us are trying to escape to the country. Whether it's for a weekend retreat or a summer among the pines, the world of design is ready to cater to the most discerning tastes.

Pictured: The Bands, Nordland, Norway, by Scarcity and Creativity Studio & Oslo School of Architecture and Design -- This cabin is made from Siberian larch wood, and features a sundeck, a sauna, and a space specifically designed for cleaning fish.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
This cabin appears as an optical illusion -- its mirror exterior reflects the woods around it, creating a type of camouflage.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
Invisible Barn, Truckee, California, U.S., by STPMJThis cabin appears as an optical illusion -- its mirror exterior reflects the woods around it, creating a type of camouflage.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
This cabin -- which is used as a place for meditation and prayer -- is an open-air space made to resemble the outline of a traditional home.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
The Viewpoint, Campania, Italy, by SA.UND.SA ArchitettiThis cabin -- which is used as a place for meditation and prayer -- is an open-air space made to resemble the outline of a traditional home.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Architect Peter Becker created this tree-house structure during a six-month hiatus from his city life. The collection of small tree houses is held together by a series of hanging walkways.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
The Baumhauskugel, Witzenhausen, Germany, by Peter BeckerArchitect Peter Becker created this tree-house structure during a six-month hiatus from his city life. The collection of small tree houses is held together by a series of hanging walkways.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
This triangular structure is inspired by camping tents, according to the architect, Qvarsebo. &quot;I wanted to make the basic tent shape visible in my design, but with a sense of recreation,&quot; he says. This cabin features sloped walls for visitors to climb, and is divided into different sections, each for a different activity.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
The Qvarsebo Summerhouse, Dalarna, Sweden, by Leo Qvarsebo Arkitekt MSAThis triangular structure is inspired by camping tents, according to the architect, Qvarsebo. "I wanted to make the basic tent shape visible in my design, but with a sense of recreation," he says. This cabin features sloped walls for visitors to climb, and is divided into different sections, each for a different activity.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
The cabins on this resort are made of angled glass and wood. The vast use of glass allows for increased access to natural light.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
Manshausen, Nordland, Norway, by Stinessen ArkitekturThe cabins on this resort are made of angled glass and wood. The vast use of glass allows for increased access to natural light.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
This cabin is a remodeled Serbian chalet, which has been adapted to include contemporary design elements. The base, walls, and roof of the original building are turned to its side, and then reworked to include a solar panel and a natural thermal wheel to make the structure ecologically friendly.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
Divčibare Mountain Home, Divčibare, Serbia, by .exe Architecture StudioThis cabin is a remodeled Serbian chalet, which has been adapted to include contemporary design elements. The base, walls, and roof of the original building are turned to its side, and then reworked to include a solar panel and a natural thermal wheel to make the structure ecologically friendly.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Walden&#39;s raft is a hybrid between a raft and a cabin. This mobile vessel is designed to look like a deconstructed version of a pitched roof cabin.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
Walden's Raft, Auvergne, France, by Florent Albinet and Elise MorinWalden's raft is a hybrid between a raft and a cabin. This mobile vessel is designed to look like a deconstructed version of a pitched roof cabin.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
This serene residence features a curved tunnel at its entrance, which is made from bent planks of raw larch wood. The tunnel appears like a wooden vortex hidden behind trees.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
Portal in the Pines, Hordaland, Norway, by Opa FormThis serene residence features a curved tunnel at its entrance, which is made from bent planks of raw larch wood. The tunnel appears like a wooden vortex hidden behind trees.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
With an exterior built of dark angled planes, this secluded cabin provides natural light through ceiling-to-floor windows and a skylight.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
Cabin in the forest (3D Visualization), Poland, by Tomek MichalskiWith an exterior built of dark angled planes, this secluded cabin provides natural light through ceiling-to-floor windows and a skylight.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Inspired by Danish fishing culture, this shelter borrows design elements from traditional buildings where fisherman would store their daily catch. Keeping with the theme, each cabin is named after a different kind of fish.
Photos: Need to escape? Head here
Shelters, South Fyn Archipelago, Denmark, by LUMO ArkitekterInspired by Danish fishing culture, this shelter borrows design elements from traditional buildings where fisherman would store their daily catch. Keeping with the theme, each cabin is named after a different kind of fish.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
hinterland 4hinterland 9hinterland 6hinterland 10hinterland 7hinterland 8hinterland 3hinterland 1hinterland 2hinterland 11hinterland 5

Story highlights

  • As cities swell, many people are seeking out quiet, stylish spaces in the wild
  • A new architecture book, called The Hinterland, asks whether cities make us happy

This is a text excerpt from architecture book "The Hinterland", published by Gestalten.

(CNN)A meadow or coastline spread out in front of you, a room full of simple furniture that means something to you, clear air, and not much else.

Isolation, yes; perhaps even loneliness, but fundamentally peace and quiet: a hideout in a hinterland offers a certain type of lifestyle that many around the world long for, and it's not difficult to understand why.
    Move over Sydney -- the Harbin Opera House is a work of art
    Harbin Opera House: Is this the most beautiful building in China?
    To many, fleeing the countryside is a rejection of things; but to others it is an acquisition. A romantic one perhaps, but one that can bring stimulation, satisfaction, and sometimes even an income.
    Then and now: Extreme skyline transformations
    We know the numbers and we probably know the reasons behind them. Earth's population has become a legion of city dwellers.
    Read More
    Half of the world now lives in urban areas, and that figure is expected to rise to 66% by 2050, when over 6 billion people will reside in dense, busy metropolises filled to the brim with high-rises.
    They may be infested with pollution, but cities provide jobs and opportunities, culture and fun.
    They are magnets.
    But do cities make us happy? That is the question almost everyone featured in "The Hinterland" has asked themselves at some point.
    Twisted towers: Number of spiraled skyscrapers soars
    These small homes are big in Japan
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    This creative 1,075-square- foot home attempts to blur the boundary between nature and architecture with a traditional charred cedar wood finish. Designed by Atelier Tekuto, the creative abode has a maze-like composition and 16 skylights.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    Boundary HouseThis creative 1,075-square- foot home attempts to blur the boundary between nature and architecture with a traditional charred cedar wood finish. Designed by Atelier Tekuto, the creative abode has a maze-like composition and 16 skylights.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    In Japan, there&#39;s a saying that the last drop of wine is the luckiest. That was Atelier Tekuto&#39;s inspiration for Lucky Drops, built on a discarded scrap of land in an irregular trapezoid shape.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    Lucky Drops In Japan, there's a saying that the last drop of wine is the luckiest. That was Atelier Tekuto's inspiration for Lucky Drops, built on a discarded scrap of land in an irregular trapezoid shape.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Located in the heart of Tokyo, this 1,117-square-foot residence is built on a 700-square-foot plot of land. Atelier Tekuto incorporated a thermal circulation system and eco-friendly materials -- inventing a new type of recyclable concrete called Shirasu, made from volcanic ash deposits.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    R Torso C Located in the heart of Tokyo, this 1,117-square-foot residence is built on a 700-square-foot plot of land. Atelier Tekuto incorporated a thermal circulation system and eco-friendly materials -- inventing a new type of recyclable concrete called Shirasu, made from volcanic ash deposits.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    An irregularly shaped piece of land just 480 square feet, Reflection of Mineral is located in a dense area of Tokyo. To comply with building codes without sacrificing space, Atelier Tekuto designed a polyhedron shape that maximized living space and natural light.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    Reflection of MineralAn irregularly shaped piece of land just 480 square feet, Reflection of Mineral is located in a dense area of Tokyo. To comply with building codes without sacrificing space, Atelier Tekuto designed a polyhedron shape that maximized living space and natural light.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Located in Kyoto, the Hazukashi House has a total floor area of 1,005 square feet, across two stories. Alts Design Office brought in an abundance of natural light and created a family room at the center of the house.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    Hazukashi House Located in Kyoto, the Hazukashi House has a total floor area of 1,005 square feet, across two stories. Alts Design Office brought in an abundance of natural light and created a family room at the center of the house.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Nicknamed the &quot;comfy house,&quot; the 1,135-square-foot address from Alts Design Office brings together a welcoming atmosphere with various types of wood, natural light, vault-shaped doorways, and large curved windows.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    Outsu House Nicknamed the "comfy house," the 1,135-square-foot address from Alts Design Office brings together a welcoming atmosphere with various types of wood, natural light, vault-shaped doorways, and large curved windows.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    Designed by Ido Kenji Architectural Studio, House F was built on a narrow plot of land for a couple in Osaka. The three-story house incorporates warm pine wood, large windows, and a garden on the south side.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    House F Designed by Ido Kenji Architectural Studio, House F was built on a narrow plot of land for a couple in Osaka. The three-story house incorporates warm pine wood, large windows, and a garden on the south side.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    This 1,016-square-foot address is situated in Osaka and designed by Ido Kenji Architectural Studio. A home for a family of four, the architects designed the living area to be as spacious as possible.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    House in Tamatsu This 1,016-square-foot address is situated in Osaka and designed by Ido Kenji Architectural Studio. A home for a family of four, the architects designed the living area to be as spacious as possible.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Ido Kenji Architectural Studio rotated the second floor of House in Tamatsu by 14 degrees to provide more space, natural light and an origami-like visual effect. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    House in Tamatsu Ido Kenji Architectural Studio rotated the second floor of House in Tamatsu by 14 degrees to provide more space, natural light and an origami-like visual effect.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Mizuishi Architect Atelier had just an 840-square-foot plot of land to work with, but managed to create an intriguing space with various types of wood, a small garden and versatile windows.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    House in Kitakarasuyama Mizuishi Architect Atelier had just an 840-square-foot plot of land to work with, but managed to create an intriguing space with various types of wood, a small garden and versatile windows.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    At just 258 square feet, Window House is appropriately named -- two huge windows showcase the sea on one side and the mountain on the other.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    Window House At just 258 square feet, Window House is appropriately named -- two huge windows showcase the sea on one side and the mountain on the other.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    This petite abode is exactly what it sounds like, originally a 20-foot-long shipping container before Yasutaka Yoshimura Architects converted it into a home. Designed to help those who lost their homes in natural disaster, the transportable Ex-Container houses can be easily expanded or modified.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    Ex-Container This petite abode is exactly what it sounds like, originally a 20-foot-long shipping container before Yasutaka Yoshimura Architects converted it into a home. Designed to help those who lost their homes in natural disaster, the transportable Ex-Container houses can be easily expanded or modified.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    A project from Schemata Architects, 63.02° is a 768-square-foot home in the dense neighborhood of Nakano in Tokyo.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    63.02° A project from Schemata Architects, 63.02° is a 768-square-foot home in the dense neighborhood of Nakano in Tokyo.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Schemata Architects overcame the challenge of the narrow space by tipping the façade 63.02 degrees forward, creating a deeper space with a wide window that overlooks the cityscape.
    Photos: Teeny, tiny, incredible homes
    63.02° Schemata Architects overcame the challenge of the narrow space by tipping the façade 63.02 degrees forward, creating a deeper space with a wide window that overlooks the cityscape.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    boundary homeluxky drops japan RtorsoC_03_Toshihiro SobajimaReflection of Mineral Hazukashi House Outsu House House F House in Tamatsu House in Tamatsu House in Kitakarasuyama Window House Ex-Container 63.02° 63.02°
    As cities swell, as housing becomes increasingly unaffordable, as infrastructure weakens under the pressure, and, it seems, life becomes ever more difficult, it is no wonder that many of us have felt the call of the wild.
    For more books on architecture, design, lifestyle, illustration, fashion, photography, travel, and art, head to Gestalten.

    Text excerpt from Tom Morris' preface from The Hinterland, Copyright Gestalten 2016