This is a text excerpt from architecture book "The Hinterland", published by Gestalten.

(CNN) A meadow or coastline spread out in front of you, a room full of simple furniture that means something to you, clear air, and not much else.

Isolation, yes; perhaps even loneliness, but fundamentally peace and quiet: a hideout in a hinterland offers a certain type of lifestyle that many around the world long for, and it's not difficult to understand why.

To many, fleeing the countryside is a rejection of things; but to others it is an acquisition. A romantic one perhaps, but one that can bring stimulation, satisfaction, and sometimes even an income.

We know the numbers and we probably know the reasons behind them. Earth's population has become a legion of city dwellers.

