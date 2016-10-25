Need to escape? Head here
More than half the world now lives in a city -- but plenty of us are trying to escape to the country. Whether it's for a weekend retreat or a summer among the pines, the world of design is ready to cater to the most discerning tastes.
Pictured: The Bands, Nordland, Norway, by Scarcity and Creativity Studio & Oslo School of Architecture and Design -- This cabin is made from Siberian larch wood, and features a sundeck, a sauna, and a space specifically designed for cleaning fish.
Invisible Barn, Truckee, California, U.S., by STPMJ – This cabin appears as an optical illusion -- its mirror exterior reflects the woods around it, creating a type of camouflage.
The Viewpoint, Campania, Italy, by SA.UND.SA Architetti – This cabin -- which is used as a place for meditation and prayer -- is an open-air space made to resemble the outline of a traditional home.
The Baumhauskugel, Witzenhausen, Germany, by Peter Becker – Architect Peter Becker created this tree-house structure during a six-month hiatus from his city life. The collection of small tree houses is held together by a series of hanging walkways.
The Qvarsebo Summerhouse, Dalarna, Sweden, by Leo Qvarsebo Arkitekt MSA – This triangular structure is inspired by camping tents, according to the architect, Qvarsebo. "I wanted to make the basic tent shape visible in my design, but with a sense of recreation," he says. This cabin features sloped walls for visitors to climb, and is divided into different sections, each for a different activity.
Manshausen, Nordland, Norway, by Stinessen Arkitektur – The cabins on this resort are made of angled glass and wood. The vast use of glass allows for increased access to natural light.
Divčibare Mountain Home, Divčibare, Serbia, by .exe Architecture Studio – This cabin is a remodeled Serbian chalet, which has been adapted to include contemporary design elements. The base, walls, and roof of the original building are turned to its side, and then reworked to include a solar panel and a natural thermal wheel to make the structure ecologically friendly.
Walden's Raft, Auvergne, France, by Florent Albinet and Elise Morin – Walden's raft is a hybrid between a raft and a cabin. This mobile vessel is designed to look like a deconstructed version of a pitched roof cabin.
Portal in the Pines, Hordaland, Norway, by Opa Form – This serene residence features a curved tunnel at its entrance, which is made from bent planks of raw larch wood. The tunnel appears like a wooden vortex hidden behind trees.
Cabin in the forest (3D Visualization), Poland, by Tomek Michalski – With an exterior built of dark angled planes, this secluded cabin provides natural light through ceiling-to-floor windows and a skylight.
Shelters, South Fyn Archipelago, Denmark, by LUMO Arkitekter – Inspired by Danish fishing culture, this shelter borrows design elements from traditional buildings where fisherman would store their daily catch. Keeping with the theme, each cabin is named after a different kind of fish.