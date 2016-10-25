Vatican called in to mediate in Venezuela mediation talks

Story highlights Vatican-mediated talks seek to heal divided Venezuela

Order has broken down in the country following huge recession

(CNN) A sharply divided Venezuela may be on the track to reconciliation -- with the help of a highly respected, neutral third party.

Following what many see as President Nicolas Maduro's disastrous stewardship of the country and amid noisy calls for him to be impeached , the government and leaders of the opposition have agreed to participate in conciliatory talks, according to an announcement by the Vatican, which has been charged with mediating the talks at the request of the opposition.

A special envoy of the pope, Argentinian Archbishop Monsignor Emir Paul Tscherring, will be moderating the dialogue.

Tscherring told journalists that "the objective of the dialogues is to look for agreeance, to create an atmosphere of trust, overcome disagreement, and promote a mechanism that guarantees peaceful coexistence."

For four months, former international leaders have been meeting with both sides in an attempt to kickstart a dialogue. Among those who have attempted to mediate are Spain's former president, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

