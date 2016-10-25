12 dead in strike on Kenya hotel

Story highlights No claim of responsibility but Al-Shabaab is suspected

The location is near Ethiopia and Somalia

Mandera, Kenya (CNN) An attack on a hotel in northern Kenya on Tuesday left 12 people dead and four others wounded, a Kenyan government official said.

The target was the Boshari Hotel in the town of Mandera, on the border with Ethiopia and Somalia, and all of the people killed were non-locals.

The Boshari Hotel in Mandera was targeted in the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but officials said they believe the jihadist group Al-Shabaab was responsible.

The group has been behind some of the worst violence in recent years in and around Somalia.

Non-locals killed

Similar attacks have taken place in the recent weeks.

