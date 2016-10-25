12 dead in strike on Kenya hotel

Story highlights No claim of responsibility but Al-Shabaab is suspected

The location is near Ethiopia and Somalia

Mandera, Kenya (CNN) An attack on a hotel in northern Kenya on Tuesday left 12 people dead and four others wounded, a Kenyan government official said.

The target was the Boshari Hotel in the town of Mandera, on the border with Ethiopia and Somalia, and all of the people killed were foreigners.

The Boshari Hotel in Mandera was targeted in the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but officials said they believe the jihadist group Al-Shabaab was responsible.

The group has been behind some of the worst violence in recent years in and around Somalia.

Foreigners killed

Similar attacks have taken place in the recent weeks.

Read More