Militant attack on Pakistan police academy kills 44

Story highlights At least 44 people dead in brutal attack

Two police officers among those killed

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) At least 44 people were killed and 118 injured when militants attacked a police training academy in Quetta, Pakistan, late Monday, the government said.

Sarfraz Bugti, Pakistan's Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, told reporters that the assault had ended in the early hours of Tuesday and the area had been cleared for attackers.

One attacker was killed by security forces; two others died when they detonated bombs they were carrying, he said.

It was not immediately clear whether the three dead attackers were among the total number of dead cited by Bugti.

Two police officers were also killed during the assault.

Read More