Breaking News

Militant attack on Pakistan police academy kills 44

By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Updated 6:39 PM ET, Mon October 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Quetta police academy attacked, 200 cadets rescued
Quetta police academy attacked, 200 cadets rescued

    JUST WATCHED

    Quetta police academy attacked, 200 cadets rescued

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Quetta police academy attacked, 200 cadets rescued 01:35

Story highlights

  • At least 44 people dead in brutal attack
  • Two police officers among those killed

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)At least 44 people were killed and 118 injured when militants attacked a police training academy in Quetta, Pakistan, late Monday, the government said.

Sarfraz Bugti, Pakistan's Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, told reporters that the assault had ended in the early hours of Tuesday and the area had been cleared for attackers.
    One attacker was killed by security forces; two others died when they detonated bombs they were carrying, he said.
    It was not immediately clear whether the three dead attackers were among the total number of dead cited by Bugti.
    Two police officers were also killed during the assault.
    Read More
    Pakistani army soldiers arrive at the Balochistan Police Training College in Quetta after militants attacked the police academy.
    Pakistani army soldiers arrive at the Balochistan Police Training College in Quetta after militants attacked the police academy.
    The attackers focused on a hostel at the academy where as many as 700 police cadets live, officials said.
    READ: 'Utter horror' at scene of Quetta hospital explosion
    Five or six "terrorists entered the training school and (went) straight to the hostel where they took cadets hostage," the Pakistani army said in a statement.
    There were reports of hostages but it was unclear how many or whether any hostages were among the dead or injured.
    Two hundred cadets were rescued Monday night, Bugti said.

    Journalist Syed Ali Shah in Quetto contributed to this report.