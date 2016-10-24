Militant attack on Pakistan police academy kills 44

Story highlights
Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN)At least 44 people were killed and 118 injured when militants attacked a police training academy in Quetta, Pakistan, late Monday, the government said.
Sarfraz Bugti, Pakistan's Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, told reporters that the assault had ended in the early hours of Tuesday and the area had been cleared for attackers.
One attacker was killed by security forces; two others died when they detonated bombs they were carrying, he said.
It was not immediately clear whether the three dead attackers were among the total number of dead cited by Bugti.
Two police officers were also killed during the assault.
The attackers focused on a hostel at the academy where as many as 700 police cadets live, officials said.
Five or six "terrorists entered the training school and (went) straight to the hostel where they took cadets hostage," the Pakistani army said in a statement.
There were reports of hostages but it was unclear how many or whether any hostages were among the dead or injured.
Two hundred cadets were rescued Monday night, Bugti said.