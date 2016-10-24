Story highlights
(CNN)Four people were killed and 14 -- including five UN peacekeepers -- were injured in anti-UN violence Monday in the Central African Republic, according to a statement from the stabilization mission in the country.
It was not clear how the four people died or how serious the injuries were.
MINUSCA said it is working with authorities in the country to provide support for in-depth investigations into the circumstances of these incidents.
Government forces and peacekeepers responded to unrest following demonstrations in Bangui against the government and the mission, known as MINUSCA, according to the UN statement. Gunfire and looting ensued in several districts of the capital following the protests, the UN said.
Demonstrators hoisted signs demanding the UN mission leave the country, saying the mission had failed to maintain stability or protect citizens.
MINUSCA called Monday's events a new attempt by armed groups to disturb the peace and undermine the elected authorities. It denounced what it called a "denigration campaign against peacekeepers."
The mission is facing growing distrust amid recent allegations of sexual abuse by foreign peacekeepers that have prompted a broad UN investigation.
The situation in the Central African Republic has remained volatile since 2013, when political violence erupted. A coalition of mostly Muslim rebels ousted President Francois Bozize, and Christian and Muslim militias started fighting for control.
Years of deadly violence have fueled a humanitarian crisis, leaving some 2.3 million people, over half the population, in dire need of assistance, according to UN figures.
A new government was elected earlier this year, but tensions have remained high.
More than 400,000 people have been internally displaced and 467,000 have fled to neighboring countries.