Gunfire and looting ensued following protests against the UN mission

(CNN) Four people were killed and 14 -- including five UN peacekeepers -- were injured in anti-UN violence Monday in the Central African Republic, according to a statement from the stabilization mission in the country.

It was not clear how the four people died or how serious the injuries were.

MINUSCA said it is working with authorities in the country to provide support for in-depth investigations into the circumstances of these incidents.

Government forces and peacekeepers responded to unrest following demonstrations in Bangui against the government and the mission, known as MINUSCA, according to the UN statement. Gunfire and looting ensued in several districts of the capital following the protests, the UN said.

Demonstrators hoisted signs demanding the UN mission leave the country, saying the mission had failed to maintain stability or protect citizens.

