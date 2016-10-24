Tom Hayden, famed anti-Vietnam War activist, dies

(CNN) Tom Hayden, a peace activist whose radical views helped spur the 1960s anti-Vietnam War movement, has died.

Barbara Williams, Hayden's wife, told CNN that her husband died Sunday night at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica.

Hayden, a longtime activist who served nearly two decades as a California state lawmaker, died from complications related to a stroke he had suffered a year-and-a-half ago, Williams said. He was 76.

"A political giant and dear friend has passed," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted. "Tom Hayden fought harder for what he believed than just about anyone I have known."