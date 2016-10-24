Two killed, 2 Oklahoma officers shot, manhunt underway

Story highlights
- Two people killed and two officers were wounded in a shootout Sunday
- Suspect is believed to be carrying an AK-47 and driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse
(CNN)A gunman is on the run after police say he killed two people and injured four others, including two police officers, in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 38-year-old Michael D. Vance of Chandler, Oklahoma. He is believed to be carrying an AK-47 and driving a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse sedan.
Another suspect has been arrested.
Emergency officials in Lincoln County, east of Oklahoma City, say Vance shot and wounded two officers from the town of Wellston about 7 p.m. local time Sunday after they had responded to a reported shooting.
One officer was shot in the foot and the second was shot in the leg, County Sheriff Charles Dougherty said.
The wounded officers returned fire, striking Vance at least twice, Dougherty said.
Vance then jumped into a patrol car and drove to a nearby mobile park, where he stole a Lincoln Town Car from a woman and then shot at her, according to CNN affiliate KOCO. The woman was injured but not taken to the hospital, KOCO said.
Later authorities went to the home of Vance's uncle in nearby Oklahoma County, where at about 11 p.m. Sunday they found the bodies of two people who had been shot, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities believe Vance switched vehicles again, to the silver Mitsubishi.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man matching Vance's description and driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse shot someone at a Flying J truck stop at about 2:38 a.m. Monday on Interstate 40 near Sayre, some 130 miles west of Oklahoma City. He was last seen fleeing on the interstate, authorities said.
Authorities have put out a wanted flyer for Vance, who had recently gotten out of jail, Dougherty said.
He's described as a "heavy set male" standing 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 212 pounds. According to the flyer, the suspect has a "medical condition and may try to spread disease."
While the medical condition was not specified, sheriff's public information officer Mark Opgrande told CNN it is "a communicable disease that can be transmitted by blood.
"It's possible he may attempt to spread it to others if he is put in a situation where that would be possible," Opgrande said.