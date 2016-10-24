Two killed, 2 Oklahoma officers shot, manhunt underway

Story highlights Two people killed and two officers were wounded in a shootout Sunday

Suspect is believed to be carrying an AK-47 and driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse

(CNN) A gunman is on the run after police say he killed two people and injured four others, including two police officers, in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 38-year-old Michael D. Vance of Chandler, Oklahoma. He is believed to be carrying an AK-47 and driving a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse sedan.

Another suspect has been arrested.

Emergency officials in Lincoln County, east of Oklahoma City, say Vance shot and wounded two officers from the town of Wellston about 7 p.m. local time Sunday after they had responded to a reported shooting.

One officer was shot in the foot and the second was shot in the leg, County Sheriff Charles Dougherty said.

