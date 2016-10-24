Two Oklahoma officers shot, manhunt underway

Story highlights One officer was shot in the foot and the second was shot in the leg

One suspect has been arrested, other suspected identified and at large

(CNN) Police are searching for a man who shot two police officers Sunday evening in Lincoln County, Oklahoma.

While responding to a reported shooting, the officers from the town of Wellston were shot, according to Lincoln County emergency officials.

One officer was shot in the foot and the second was shot in the leg, County Sheriff Charles Dougherty, said.

Authorities have identified one suspect as 38-year-old Michael Vance. He is at large and is believed to be carrying an AK-47. Another suspect has been arrested.

