Two Oklahoma officers shot, manhunt underway

Story highlights
- One officer was shot in the foot and the second was shot in the leg
- One suspect has been arrested, other suspected identified and at large
(CNN)Police are searching for a man who shot two police officers Sunday evening in Lincoln County, Oklahoma.
While responding to a reported shooting, the officers from the town of Wellston were shot, according to Lincoln County emergency officials.
One officer was shot in the foot and the second was shot in the leg, County Sheriff Charles Dougherty, said.
Authorities have identified one suspect as 38-year-old Michael Vance. He is at large and is believed to be carrying an AK-47. Another suspect has been arrested.
Suspect struck twice
The wounded officers returned fire, striking Vance at least twice, Dougherty, said.
Vance jumped into a patrol car and drove to a nearby mobile park where he carjacked a woman, and then shot and injured her. Vance had recently got out of jail, Dougherty, said.
Authorities are now searching for a 2007 gray Mitsubishi Eclipse they believe Vance is driving.