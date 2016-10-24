North Carolina: Two injured in prison fires

Story highlights Fires set by inmates injure two people

Disturbance brought under control several hours later

(CNN) Inmates at the Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, North Carolina set fires Sunday in a disturbance which led to the injury of one prison staff member and an inmate.

Two separate fires were set by a small group of inmates at around 4.30 p.m. before being brought under control by correction and law enforcement officers about four hours later. The minimum-security facility is for male inmates.

The staff member remains in hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. An inmate who was also injured has been treated and released from care.

Correction and Law Enforcement Officers Bring Disturbance at Neuse Correctional Institution Under Control pic.twitter.com/OX88vHY3TL — Wayne County (@waynecountync1) October 24, 2016

The Prison Emergency Response Team, Goldsboro Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Johnston County Sheriff's Office, State Highway Patrol, probation officers and other local law enforcement responded to the incident.

The prison's mission is to process felons with sentences less than 24 months, according to the North Carolina Department of Prison Services. It has a total capacity of 828 inmates and a staff size of 279.

