Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Good Monday morning from CNN where we have a new boss. Here's what you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Mosul offensive

2. California bus crash

Thirteen people were killed when a tour bus coming back from a casino crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer near Palm Springs, California. We don't know a cause yet, but an official said the bus was traveling so fast that the truck's trailer "entered about 15 feet into the bus."