(CNN)Good Monday morning from CNN where we have a new boss.
1. Mosul offensive
The coalition of 100,000 troops is tightening the noose around ISIS. Peshmerga forces are just 5 miles from Mosul. So, how does ISIS retaliate? By slaughtering 40 people in a village who were celebrating their liberation. The terrorists also massacred hundreds of men in other villages late last week.
2. California bus crash
Thirteen people were killed when a tour bus coming back from a casino crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer near Palm Springs, California. We don't know a cause yet, but an official said the bus was traveling so fast that the truck's trailer "entered about 15 feet into the bus."
3. Calais migrant camp
They call it "The Jungle," a refugee camp that's home to up to 10,000 migrants. France is shutting it down and giving the refugees there a choice -- claim asylum or go back home. Some people have been there for years, hoping to make it 30 miles across the English Channel to the UK.
4. AT&T-Time Warner
Wireless giant AT&T is buying media giant Time Warner for $85 billion. That is, if regulators let the deal go through. What does this deal mean for CNN (which AT&T will now own)? Its CEO says CNN will remain editorially independent.
5. Campaign 2016
Donald Trump gave a Gettysburg address where he overshadowed his own message by threatening to sue the women who've accused him of sexual assault. Hillary Clinton is eyeing red states, now that a new poll shows her with a 12-point lead. Take a deep breath and repeat: Just two weeks to go.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Helping hand
It's Airbnb for refugees. EmergencyBNB helps refugees and domestic violence victims find temporary shelter, but no money changes hands.
Standing down
National anthem protests are literally taking center stage now. A woman kneeled at midcourt as she sang it before an NBA preseason game.
D'oh!
This statue of baby Jesus looks less like the son of God and more like the daughter of Marge.
Heaven or hell
Will your next airport layover be heaven on Earth or in a "hole in the ground?" Find out with The Guide to Sleeping in Airports website.
Hey big spender
The Dallas Cowboys had the week off, so the team used it to run up a $54,494 restaurant tab during the annual rookie dinner.
Number of the day
$3,900
The asking price for a ticket to the World Series opener in Cleveland on Tuesday night. Hey, that's a bargain -- a seat in Wrigley Field in Chicago for Games 3, 4 and 5 will set you back about $7,200!
AND FINALLY ...
Bouncing around
Man, Mondays are tough. Let's ease into it by watching these awesome ping pong tricks shot from a group of guys known as Pongfinity.