Breaking News

Why Tuesday will be the very best day to live in Cleveland

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 10:21 PM ET, Mon October 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cubs world series preview pkg_00001609
Cubs world series preview pkg_00001609

    JUST WATCHED

    Will Indians or Cubs break their curse first?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Will Indians or Cubs break their curse first? 02:17

Story highlights

  • Cavs, Indians both playing at home
  • City has championship fever

(CNN)It's a fun time to be a Cleveland sports fan.

On Tuesday, the Indians open the World Series, the Cavaliers open the defense of their NBA title and the Browns ... well, at least the winless Browns can't lose that night.
    In a city where they used to count the years since a last title, now they are looking at the possibility of being home to half the major sports league crowns in the United States.
    So, yeah, maybe those Cleveland fans in your office or on your Facebook news feed have been a little obnoxiously giddy, but c'mon, it's been so long. They've been waiting for this.
    Not years -- decades!
    Read More
    If you think about the people still around from the last time the Indians won a World Series (1948), all are probably long retired.
    Ralph and Kathy Meluch have been married for 58 years, have yet to see an Indians&#39; World Series title. But they still have hope
    Ralph and Kathy Meluch have been married for 58 years, have yet to see an Indians' World Series title. But they still have hope
    One fan remembers the time in 1920 the Indians won their first World Series title. OK, maybe she remembers her folks telling her about it; she was 4 when it happened.
    Lola Miller still makes it out to the park once a year, and she's 100.
    The great-great-grandmother is a big fan of Indians first baseman Mike Napoli, a much-liked veteran in his first year with the team and the inspiration of the goofy motto: "Party at Napoli's."
    No doubt she'll be watching the game on TV like most of the 2 million people in the greater Cleveland area. And many of them will have a second set tuned to the Cavs home game against the New York Knicks.
    The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 52-year championship drought June 19, 2016, when they toppled the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series. With C-Town now anointed NBA champions, let&#39;s look at the cities with two or more &quot;Big Four&quot; sports teams (meaning from the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL ... sorry, MLS and college sports) that have gone the longest without a title.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 52-year championship drought June 19, 2016, when they toppled the Golden State Warriors in a best-of-seven series. With C-Town now anointed NBA champions, let's look at the cities with two or more "Big Four" sports teams (meaning from the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL ... sorry, MLS and college sports) that have gone the longest without a title.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;San Diego:&lt;/strong&gt; The San Diego Chargers last won a championship when they defeated the Boston Patriots in the 1963 AFL Championship. The Bolts got close in 1995 but they were outmatched by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. The Padres made it to the World Series in 1984 and 1998 but couldn&#39;t close the deal.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    San Diego: The San Diego Chargers last won a championship when they defeated the Boston Patriots in the 1963 AFL Championship. The Bolts got close in 1995 but they were outmatched by the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. The Padres made it to the World Series in 1984 and 1998 but couldn't close the deal.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Buffalo:&lt;/strong&gt; The Buffalo Bills beat the San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship. The Bills have the dubious honor of losing four consecutive Super Bowls, from 1991 to 1994, and while the Sabres made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 1975 and 1999, they came away with no silverware.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Buffalo: The Buffalo Bills beat the San Diego Chargers in the 1965 AFL Championship. The Bills have the dubious honor of losing four consecutive Super Bowls, from 1991 to 1994, and while the Sabres made it to the Stanley Cup Final in 1975 and 1999, they came away with no silverware.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Milwaukee:&lt;/strong&gt; Anchored by Oscar Robertson and Lou Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Baltimore Bullets in 1971 for their last NBA Championship. They returned to the Finals three years later, only to lose to the Boston Celtics. In baseball, the Brewers went to the World Series in 1982. After winning the first game 10-0, they lost to St. Louis in seven games.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Milwaukee: Anchored by Oscar Robertson and Lou Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Baltimore Bullets in 1971 for their last NBA Championship. They returned to the Finals three years later, only to lose to the Boston Celtics. In baseball, the Brewers went to the World Series in 1982. After winning the first game 10-0, they lost to St. Louis in seven games.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Charlotte:&lt;/strong&gt; The Charlotte Hornets were founded in 1988 and never won a championship. They left for New Orleans in 2002, and two years later the NBA introduced the Charlotte Bobcats as an expansion team. Still, no trophies. The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, played their first season in 1995. They made it to the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2016, but they couldn&#39;t come away with the prize.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Charlotte: The Charlotte Hornets were founded in 1988 and never won a championship. They left for New Orleans in 2002, and two years later the NBA introduced the Charlotte Bobcats as an expansion team. Still, no trophies. The Carolina Panthers, meanwhile, played their first season in 1995. They made it to the Super Bowl in 2004 and 2016, but they couldn't come away with the prize.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Cincinnati:&lt;/strong&gt; The Cincinnati Reds last won the World Series in 1990 over the Oakland Athletics. But the Big Red Machine hasn&#39;t made it back. The Bengals had two stellar seasons in the 1980s that ended with Super Bowls berths. But they were dispatched in 1982 and 1989, both times by the 49ers.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Cincinnati: The Cincinnati Reds last won the World Series in 1990 over the Oakland Athletics. But the Big Red Machine hasn't made it back. The Bengals had two stellar seasons in the 1980s that ended with Super Bowls berths. But they were dispatched in 1982 and 1989, both times by the 49ers.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Minneapolis-St. Paul:&lt;/strong&gt; The Minnesota Twins last won a championship when they defeated the Atlanta Braves in the 1991 World Series. The Timberwolves, founded in 1989, have never sniffed a championship, though they claimed a division title in 2004. As for the Vikings, they lost four Super Bowls in the 1970s. In 1998 they looked like the team to beat, but they blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in the NFC Championship. And the Wild, an NHL expansion team in 2000, has never been to the Stanley Cup Final.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Minneapolis-St. Paul: The Minnesota Twins last won a championship when they defeated the Atlanta Braves in the 1991 World Series. The Timberwolves, founded in 1989, have never sniffed a championship, though they claimed a division title in 2004. As for the Vikings, they lost four Super Bowls in the 1970s. In 1998 they looked like the team to beat, but they blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead in the NFC Championship. And the Wild, an NHL expansion team in 2000, has never been to the Stanley Cup Final.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Washington:&lt;/strong&gt; The Washington Redskins have not won a championship since their Super Bowl win over the Buffalo Bills in 1992. In more than 100 collective seasons, the MLB&#39;s Nationals, the NBA&#39;s Wizards and the NHL&#39;s Capitals have claimed a grand total of one title -- in 1978, when the Wizards were the Bullets. The Caps came close in 1998, but no cigar. That&#39;s OK: the Redskins have five trophies (three in the Super Bowl era) to hold the city over.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Washington: The Washington Redskins have not won a championship since their Super Bowl win over the Buffalo Bills in 1992. In more than 100 collective seasons, the MLB's Nationals, the NBA's Wizards and the NHL's Capitals have claimed a grand total of one title -- in 1978, when the Wizards were the Bullets. The Caps came close in 1998, but no cigar. That's OK: the Redskins have five trophies (three in the Super Bowl era) to hold the city over.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Toronto:&lt;/strong&gt; The Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series in 1992 and 1993, but after dispatching the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993, it has been crickets. Despite rapper Drake&#39;s most ardent wishes, the Raptors haven&#39;t been to the NBA Finals in their 20-plus years of existence. And while the Maple Leafs have 13 Stanley Cups, the last came in 1967.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Toronto: The Toronto Blue Jays won back-to-back World Series in 1992 and 1993, but after dispatching the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993, it has been crickets. Despite rapper Drake's most ardent wishes, the Raptors haven't been to the NBA Finals in their 20-plus years of existence. And while the Maple Leafs have 13 Stanley Cups, the last came in 1967.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Houston:&lt;/strong&gt; The Houston Rockets lifted back-to-back championship trophies in 1994 and 1995, when the beastly Hakeem Olajuwon led Clutch City to two titles during the Michael Jordan-less NBA era. As for the rest of the city, meh. The Astros made it to the World Series in 2005 but lost to the Chicago White Sox. And while the Oilers won two AFL championships in 1960 and 1961, the Texans haven&#39;t been to a Super Bowl since they were founded in 2002.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Houston: The Houston Rockets lifted back-to-back championship trophies in 1994 and 1995, when the beastly Hakeem Olajuwon led Clutch City to two titles during the Michael Jordan-less NBA era. As for the rest of the city, meh. The Astros made it to the World Series in 2005 but lost to the Chicago White Sox. And while the Oilers won two AFL championships in 1960 and 1961, the Texans haven't been to a Super Bowl since they were founded in 2002.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Atlanta:&lt;/strong&gt; The Atlanta Braves have not brought home the Commissioner&#39;s Trophy since 1995, when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. Omitting the strike-shortened 1994 season, this was during a run of 14 straight division titles that saw them make the World Series five times. The city has twice seen lackluster hockey teams shipped to Canada, the Falcons have been to the Super Bowl exactly once, and the Hawks haven&#39;t won an NBA title since they were in St. Louis. That was 1958.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Atlanta: The Atlanta Braves have not brought home the Commissioner's Trophy since 1995, when they defeated the Cleveland Indians. Omitting the strike-shortened 1994 season, this was during a run of 14 straight division titles that saw them make the World Series five times. The city has twice seen lackluster hockey teams shipped to Canada, the Falcons have been to the Super Bowl exactly once, and the Hawks haven't won an NBA title since they were in St. Louis. That was 1958.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    &lt;strong&gt;Nashville:&lt;/strong&gt; Nashville has yet to bring home a major championship. The Predators of the NHL and the Titans of the NFL both kicked off their inaugural seasons in the late &#39;90s -- the Predators as an expansion team and the Titans after relocating from Houston. The closest either team came to silverware was 2000, when the Titans lost the Super Bowl to the St. Louis Rams. You may recall wide receiver Kevin Dyson stretching, reaching, wishing -- but ultimately coming less than a yard shy of a title.
    Photos: Cities with longest championship droughts
    Nashville: Nashville has yet to bring home a major championship. The Predators of the NHL and the Titans of the NFL both kicked off their inaugural seasons in the late '90s -- the Predators as an expansion team and the Titans after relocating from Houston. The closest either team came to silverware was 2000, when the Titans lost the Super Bowl to the St. Louis Rams. You may recall wide receiver Kevin Dyson stretching, reaching, wishing -- but ultimately coming less than a yard shy of a title.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    23 NBA finals 061901 longest championship droughts San Diego Chargers02 longest championship droughts Bufflao Bills03 longest championship droughts Milwaukee Bucks04 longest championship droughts Charlotte Hornets05 longest championship droughts Cincinnati Reds06 longest championship droughts Minnesota Twins07 longest championship droughts Washington Redskins08 longest championship droughts Toronto Blue Jays09 longest championship droughts Houston Rockets10 longest championship droughts Atlanta Braves11 longest championship droughts Tennessee Titans
    Celebrities from Ohio are behind the baseball lads, too, as they open the World Series at home against the Chicago Cubs. Famous fans include LeBron James and "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey.
    James and some of his Cavaliers teammates attended one of the Indians' wins in the American League Championship Series, and the four-time MVP is excited about getting his NBA championship ring the same night the Indians begin their quest for rings of their own.
    Cleveland Cavaliers players hope they are cheering on another team to a title.
    Cleveland Cavaliers players hope they are cheering on another team to a title.
    Cleveland major sports titles

    MLB

    Indians, 1920, '48

    NBA

    Cavaliers, 2016

    NFL

    Browns, 1950, '54, '55, '64

    Bulldogs, 1924

    Rams, 1945

    "It's going to be great. From the fans' perspective, is there any better way?" he told the media Thursday, according to CNN affiliate WJW. "I don't know, maybe having an ice cream truck outside both arenas at the same time as well? Icing on the cake."
    &#39;Finally, we did it!&#39;: Cavs&#39; title ends 52 years of Cleveland sports agony
    Cavs' title ends 52 years of Cleveland sports agony
    They are calling it "Cleveland Christmas" and imagine how you'd feel if you were finally getting a present after years of being told, "Maybe next year."
    CNN affiliate WOIO ran one of those unscientific online polls asking people where they would rather be Tuesday. Most (58%) chose to watch both games on television, while 30% said they'd want to be at Progressive Field, watching the World Series.
    The station took viewers downtown where businesses were showing their support for the Indians. Drinking spots near the Tribe's stadium, which is right next door to the Cavs' arena, were all stocked up on booze, food and Indians memorabilia.
    One fan who had brought his daughter to the the team store at Progressive Field said he was ready for Tuesday to be here.
    "Can't wait, can't wait," he said. "Been a long time coming."