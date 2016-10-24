Why Tuesday will be the very best day to live in Cleveland

Story highlights Cavs, Indians both playing at home

City has championship fever

(CNN) It's a fun time to be a Cleveland sports fan.

On Tuesday, the Indians open the World Series, the Cavaliers open the defense of their NBA title and the Browns ... well, at least the winless Browns can't lose that night.

In a city where they used to count the years since a last title, now they are looking at the possibility of being home to half the major sports league crowns in the United States.

So, yeah, maybe those Cleveland fans in your office or on your Facebook news feed have been a little obnoxiously giddy, but c'mon, it's been so long. They've been waiting for this.

Not years -- decades!

Read More