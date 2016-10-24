Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast, wants out on bail

Story highlights Syed's murder conviction was overturned in July

He has now served more than 17 years in prison

(CNN) The person at the center of the first season of the popular "Serial" podcast, Adnan Syed, is seeking to be released on bail while he awaits a new trial, according to court documents filed Monday in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Syed, 35, whose murder conviction was overturned in July , was serving a life sentence in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Her strangled body was found in a shallow grave in a park one month after she went missing in January 1999.

"Syed has now served more than 17 years in prison based on an unconstitutional conviction for a crime he did not commit," the filing said.

The motion asserts that the case against Syed has "crumbled" and calls into question the credibility of the prosecution's star witness, Jay Wilds, who had testified he helped Syed dig a hole for Lee's body.

The motion also claims Syed poses no risk to the community or threat of skipping bail.

