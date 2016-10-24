Story highlights Private apartments at Pope's summer residence open to public

15 pontiffs have stayed here since the 17th century

(CNN) Pope Francis has once again bucked tradition by opening his exclusive papal vacation apartments for public viewing.

The Apostolic Palace at Castel Gandolfo, for centuries the summer residence and vacation retreat of the leader of the Catholic Church, is located 25 kilometers outside of Rome on Lake Albano.

Twenty never-before-seen rooms opened to the public on October 22, including a private library, study, chapel and simple bedroom.

Sanctuary for refugees

These rooms have witnessed history: During the Nazi occupation of World War II, Jewish women gave birth to their babies in the bedroom while they were being hidden by Pope Pius XII.

