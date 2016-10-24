Breaking News

Pope opens private summer residence to visitors

By Valentina Di Donato, CNN

Updated 11:15 AM ET, Mon October 24, 2016

The Apostolic Palace at Castel Gandolfo has been a summer residence and vacation retreat for popes since the 17th century, but Pope Francis has turned it into a museum.
Castel Gandolfo is located 25 kilometers south of Rome. Pope Francis has only visited the palace a couple of times since being elected in 2013. In 2014, he opened the gardens to the public.
Now never-before-seen rooms have been opened to the public, including a private library, study, chapel and bedroom. There is also an accompanying exhibition.
These rooms have witnessed history. This is the bedroom where two Popes, Pius XII and Paul VI, died, and where Pope John Paul II recovered from an assassination attempt.
This private chapel is dedicated to Our Lady of Czestochowa. It&#39;s one of 20 newly opened rooms at the papal palace.
Fifteen pontiffs have made use of the Castel Gandalfo residence. Pope John Paul II even built a swimming pool.
Although the residence has become a museum under the direction of Pope Francis, it could become private again in the future.
Refugees, Jewish people and Italian resistance fighters stayed at Castel Gandolfo during World War II.
A number of children were born to refugee women at Castel Gandolfo during the Nazi Occupation, with the mothers giving birth in the pope&#39;s bedroom.
Visitors to Castel Gandolfo can also tour Pope Benedict&#39;s organic farm, home to cows, hens and bees. This jam was produced on site. &lt;br /&gt;
This is the view from the newly opened apartments. More information is available on the &lt;a href=&quot;http://mv.vatican.va/3_EN/pages/MV_Home.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Vatican Museums&lt;/a&gt; website.
Story highlights

  • Private apartments at Pope's summer residence open to public
  • 15 pontiffs have stayed here since the 17th century

(CNN)Pope Francis has once again bucked tradition by opening his exclusive papal vacation apartments for public viewing.

The Apostolic Palace at Castel Gandolfo, for centuries the summer residence and vacation retreat of the leader of the Catholic Church, is located 25 kilometers outside of Rome on Lake Albano.
    Twenty never-before-seen rooms opened to the public on October 22, including a private library, study, chapel and simple bedroom.

    Sanctuary for refugees

    These rooms have witnessed history: During the Nazi occupation of World War II, Jewish women gave birth to their babies in the bedroom while they were being hidden by Pope Pius XII.
    The bedchamber is also where two Popes, Pius XII and Paul VI, died.
    Pope Francis has only visited the palace a handful of times since his election in 2013 and has never spent the night there.
    While Francis is famous for eschewing luxury and not taking vacations, he's not the first pope to pass up the summer residence.
    "Of the 33 pontiffs that could have used the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo, only 15 came, the rest did not," says Dr. Sandro Barbaglio, curator of the historical section of the Vatican Museum.

    Pope John Paul II's swimming pool

    One pope who made the most of it was John Paul II, who raised eyebrows when he built a swimming pool at the palace and was subsequently photographed in his trunks by paparazzi.
    Pope Francis opened the estate's gardens to the public in 2014, and since last year, tourists have also been able to sightsee around the grounds on a white train.
    The tour includes a visit to Pope Benedict's organic farm, which is home to cows, free-range hens, cockerels and bees.
    The decision to convert the residence to a museum isn't necessarily permanent, according to Barbaglio.
    "It is a decision that is permanent until the Pontiff wants it to remain as such. This means a future pope can decide to take back the residence, making it private again."
    Tours of the Apostolic Palace can be booked via the Vatican Museums website. Tickets are 10 euros ($10.89) per adult.
    Palazzo Pontificio; Piazza della Libertà, Castel Gandolfo RM, Italy; +39 06 6986 3111