- Poland's Radwanska is the defending champion
- Kuznetsova qualified by winning in Moscow title on Saturday
London (CNN)Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Down a break against Agnieszka Radwanska in the final set as she battled exhaustion, tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova sat down in her chair and took the extraordinary step of cutting off some of her hair.
After chopping off a big chunk with a pair of scissors, it seemed as if a weight had been lifted.
The Russian recovered to beat Radwanska 5-7 6-1 7-5 in a group match at the season-ending tournament for the eight best female tennis players in the world.
"At some point, I was ready to let it go and just lay on the court and let them take me out of here," Kuznetsova said in a court-side interview after the match in Singapore.
"But I was just trying to stay in there and hang in there," added the 31-year-old Russian, who had qualified for the WTA's showpiece event at the last minute by winning the title in Moscow Saturday. She promptly flew 5,000 miles to Radwanska.
Playing every point
"Just playing every point," Kuznetsova said, when asked how she managed to win the match just 48 hours after her victory on home soil.
Radwanska had no idea Kuznetsova had given herself a trim, joking with reporters: "Good thing she didn't cut anything else."
After trailing 4-1 in the opening set, Kuznetsova regained the initiative with aggressive play to get back to 5-5. Blasting a backhand down the line to set up a break point, she got the break with a forehand passing shot.
Serving for the first set at 6-5, Kuznetsova squandered two set points before taking the set with her third.
Nicknamed "the ninja" for her trick shots from improbable angles, Radwanska has been voted a WTA Fan Favorite five times in a row.
Against the powerful Kuznetsova, the 27-year-old Radwanska didn't disappoint her public in the second set as she used her strong defensive skills to unsettle her opponent's rhythm.
Hair cut
Pinning an increasingly tired-looking Kuznetsova to the backhand corner, it looked like Radwanska was on the way to victory when she clinched an early break in the decider.
Kuznetsova seemed so exhausted, she appeared to be on the verge of tears at the start of the third set. Trailing 2-0, the Russian cut off some of her hair and then promptly broke back to level the match at 2-2.
Down 4-2, Kuznetsova fought back to 4-4, only for Radwanska to regain the lead and serve for the match at 5-4. But a tentative backhand on her first match point sealed her fate, as Kuznetsova went on to force the break and win the contest thanks to a forehand error.
"The simple things they are the most difficult, so I was just trying to hang in there, the things were not working for me perfectly but it's my first match on the center court and my first time here in Singapore in the best eight," Kuznetsova said.