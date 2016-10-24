CNN Student News - October 25, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
October 25, 2016
In France, what is "The Jungle," why is it in Calais, and why are authorities moving people out of it? An explanation of that story leads off our show, followed by a new theory that attempts to explain the mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle. Afterward, we're telling you about a study on the effects of selfies. And we kick off a two-part series on video games, examining the mental and physical threats they can pose to gamers.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!