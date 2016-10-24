CNN Student News - October 25, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 25, 2016

In France, what is "The Jungle," why is it in Calais, and why are authorities moving people out of it? An explanation of that story leads off our show, followed by a new theory that attempts to explain the mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle. Afterward, we're telling you about a study on the effects of selfies. And we kick off a two-part series on video games, examining the mental and physical threats they can pose to gamers.

