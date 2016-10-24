LeBron James explains his new Indians fandom

Story highlights LeBron James is rooting for the Indians to win the World Series but grew up rooting for the New York Yankees

The Indians and Cavaliers both host games in downtown Cleveland on Tuesday

(CNN) LeBron James did not grow up rooting for the Cleveland Indians.

James, from nearby Akron, Ohio, actually grew up rooting for the New York Yankees. As for his favorite NFL team, it's the Dallas Cowboys.

But James has been seen passionately cheering for the Indians during baseball's postseason. He gave an explanation on Monday during a media availability ahead of the Cavaliers' season opener.

"I'm a supporter," James said. "I'm a supporter of winners, man. ...As a kid, I needed inspiration to get out of the situation I was in. I love the Bulls, I love the Cowboys, I love the Yankees. Those are winning franchises. Those are people I like because they gave me hope of being a winner. That's a part of the reasons why I have always loved those things, but I'm definitely in support of what the Indians are doing."

LeBron James during Game 2 of the ALCS between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cleveland, whose long-suffering fans got a measure of relief when the Cavs won their first NBA title in June, will be the center of the sports universe on Tuesday. The Indians host Game 1 of the World Series at Progressive Field against the Chicago Cubs while the Cavaliers will receive their NBA championship rings and unfurl their championship banner next door at Quicken Loans Arena.

