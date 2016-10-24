Story highlights Pinturault wins giant slalom for first time

0.7 seconds ahead of Hirscher

Bad light affects second run

(CNN) France's Alexis Pinturault powered to victory in the opener of this season's Alpine Skiing World Cup, winning the giant slalom event in Soelden, Austria.

Notching a time of 2:14.01 over the two runs, the 25-year-old finished just 0.7 seconds ahead of Austria's Marcel Hirscher, a three-time winner in the giant slalom event, in a thrilling encounter.

Felix Neureuther of Germany was third in 2:15.38, getting on the podium for the first time at a World Cup giant slalom.

The curtain-raiser of this year's Alpine Skiing World Cup provided an early hint as to how tight this season's competition could be. Pinturault's margin of victory was half that of Lara Gut, who won the women's competition the previous day

A change in the light conditions midway through the day's racing meant that the second run tended to be about five seconds slower than the first, a detail that benefited some racers, but caused others to struggle.

