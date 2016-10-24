Trump on porn actress who accused him of misconduct: 'Oh, I'm sure she's never been grabbed before'

Story highlights "Oh, I'm sure she's never been grabbed before," Trump said on Monday.

"These are stories that are made up, these are total fiction," Trump said of accusations against him.

(CNN) Donald Trump on Monday addressed the latest accusations of inappropriate sexual contact made against him, saying of the accuser, an adult film performer, "Oh, I'm sure she's never been grabbed before."

At a news conference Saturday, Jessica Drake accused Trump of grabbing and kissing her without permission and offering her money to go up to his hotel room alone a decade ago.

In an appearance on WGIR radio's "New Hampshire Today," Trump called the accusations against him "total fiction."

"These are stories that are made up, these are total fiction. You'll find out that, in the years to come, these women that stood up, it was all fiction," he said. "They were made up. I don't know these women, it's not my thing to do what they say. You know I don't do that. I don't grab them, as they say, on the arm."

"One said, 'he grabbed me on the arm.' And she's a porn star. You know, this one that came out recently, 'he grabbed me and he grabbed me on the arm.' Oh, I'm sure she's never been grabbed before," Trump said.

Read More